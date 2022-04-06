A call handler and dispatcher in Kent Police’s Force Control Room (FCR) has been praised for her calm professionalism in negotiating with a woman suffering a mental health crisis.
Gia Fulker was working in the FCR shortly before 11:00 hours on 12th March 2022 when she received a 999 call from a Canterbury woman stating she had barricaded herself into a room with her children after officers had called at her property to check on her welfare.
The caller, who was a victim of domestic abuse and frightened of men, was panicking and afraid.
Officers were highly concerned owing to the fact that the caller had young children with her.
Gia managed to calm the woman down, taking time to negotiate with her and even performing breathing exercises with the caller in a bid to de-escalate the tense situation.
After around 30 tense minutes, and thanks to Gia, the lady calmed down and started to engage with the police officers at the scene.
Chief Inspector Lee Cheesman of the FCR said:
‘I am incredibly impressed with the professionalism and compassion shown by Gia on this call.
‘The way she dealt with the situation was amazing and her actions safeguarded two young children who were in a situation they did not understand.
‘Gia quickly recognised she was speaking to a lady who was not only frightened but incredibly vulnerable and went beyond her training to calm the situation.
‘She acted with patience and kindness and I would like to commend her for her efforts.’
