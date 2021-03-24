Avon & Somerset have confirmed that a total of 40 officers were injured during the riot that took place outside Bridewell Police Station over the weekend.

This figure is up from the initial figure of 22 officers being injured.

Person N. Do you know who this person is? Call 101 and ask to speak to someone from Avon & Somerset Police. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

A spokesperson for the force also confirmed that one member of the media was also injured during the disorder.

Yesterday, 23rd March, investigators released the first batch of images concerning the individuals who detectives now want to identify and speak to following the incident.

At least three police vehicles were torched during the riot, and Bridewell Police Station was badly damaged as rioters threw missiles at the building.

During the riot, one individual tried to set fire to a police van as the officers inside attempted to vacate the area after rioters set fire to another unoccupied police vehicle.

The force also confirmed today (23rd March) that another two people have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Since launching a dedicated form for members of the public to supply footage or give information about those involved, Avon & Somerset Police have had 210 submissions and a further 68 calls to their control room.

Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte, who appealed BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow this morning, said:

“As we said from the outset, this will be a substantial investigation which has the potential to be one of the largest in our history.

“The fact we’re investigating 40 assaults on officers and a member of the media as the result of one incident shows the scale of wanton disorder which took place that night.

“Through painstaking work to examine more than two terabytes worth of digital footage, we believe we’re making clear progress to identify those responsible and anticipate further images will be released soon to the online gallery we’ve set up.

“One of the people we believe we’ve already identified is a suspect in the fire which destroyed a mobile community police station.

“We’d like to thank every member of the public who’s got in touch to provide footage, information or to pass on their well-wishes and kind thoughts.”

Anyone who has information which can help Avon & Somerset Police to identify any of the people in the images which have thus far been released, is asked to call 101.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.

