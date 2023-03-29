In two separate incidents occurring within 24 hours, individuals targeted National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopters with laser pens, posing a significant danger to the pilots, the crew and the public.

The incidents took place in Exeter and Dartford, with both suspects apprehended and facing lengthy jail time.

The first incident occurred in Exeter, where an individual aimed a laser pen at an NPAS helicopter for a sustained period of 10 minutes.

The police quickly responded, using the aircraft’s camera and mapping systems to locate and apprehend the offender.

In a tweet, NPAS South West emphasized the danger posed by such actions, stating that pilots could be temporarily blinded and potentially crash the aircraft over populated areas.

They also highlighted the severity of the offence, which can result in up to five years in prison, and referred to the act as “stupid and dangerous.”

The second incident took place in Dartford, Kent, where a laser pen targeted another NPAS helicopter.

At around 12:30 am on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the crew reported the laser attack, and patrols were immediately dispatched to the area.

A suspect, a 62-year-old Terry Miller of St Johns Road, Dartford, was detained, and a laser pen was seized.

Miller was charged with directing a laser beam towards a helicopter, potentially dazzling or distracting the pilot.

He was bailed and is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on May 3.

Laser pens, despite their small size, can cause serious and potentially irreversible damage to a pilot’s eyesight.

When a laser pen is pointed at an aircraft, the intense beam of light can travel great distances and enter the cockpit, posing a threat to the pilots’ vision.

The danger is amplified when the laser beam directly hits a pilot’s eyes, as the highly concentrated light can cause temporary or even permanent vision impairment.

The most common effect of laser exposure is a temporary condition called flash blindness.

Flash blindness occurs when a pilot’s eyes are exposed to an intense light source, causing a sudden and overwhelming sensation of brightness that temporarily impairs vision.

This can be especially hazardous during critical flight phases, such as takeoff or landing, where the pilot’s visual acuity is essential for safe aircraft operation.

Another potential effect of laser exposure is glare, which can obstruct a pilot’s field of view and make it difficult to see important flight instruments or visual cues.

Glare can also cause discomfort and disorientation, further impairing the pilot’s ability to operate the aircraft safely.

In more severe cases, laser exposure can lead to retinal damage, including burns and scarring.

This type of injury can have lasting consequences on a person’s vision, sometimes resulting in permanent vision loss or blind spots.

The severity of the damage depends on factors such as the intensity and wavelength of the laser, the duration of exposure, and the distance between the laser and the pilot’s eyes.