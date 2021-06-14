Several police officers were injured during an illegal street party, and missiles were thrown at them as they gave first aid to a man who was stabbed over the weekend.

One officer was bitten after hundreds of people “swarmed” the streets of Basford in Nottingham, with some seen defecating in public.

Neighbours reported that the party had been going on for ‘seven hours’ before violence erupted.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as attempted murder.

One resident told BBC News:

“People getting to the party were jumping over a large fence at the bottom of the cul-de-sac. People were drinking in the street and it was still going on at 9pm. We saw people defecating in the street.”

“We are a community that needs answers today as to why people thought it was OK to drive into our community, create anti-social behaviour and why was it not deescalated,” she said.

The organisers had advertised the party on social media.

But as news of the party spread, hundreds of people travelled from outside Nottinghamshire to the address in Bramble Close.

Some people broke into peoples back gardens and damaged fences to get to the address where the party was being held.

[revue_subscribe]

Police deployed a drone, a helicopter and multiple dog units to the scene.

During the brawl, an 18-year-old man was stabbed several times and as police were giving him first aid, they were targeted with bottles by members of the crowd and vehicles were damaged.

City Area Commander Superintendent Mat Healey said:

“This was a brutal stabbing of a young man in the midst of a mob of people. We know there are several witnesses who will have seen what happened and we urge them to come forward now so we can bring those to justice who are responsible. There is no justification for this appalling attack.

“Those who attended yesterday’s gathering did so knowing they were breaking the law and we know people came from outside of Nottinghamshire, which makes it even worse. This was irresponsible and that irresponsibility has led to the serious injuries that have been inflicted on the victim.

“Covid-19 regulations prohibit large gatherings, as we are still in the grip of the pandemic. However, what is most concerning here is that this gathering was deliberately organised in a way to be threatening and disruptive for all concerned, irrespective of the pandemic, and that violence was going to ensue as a result, as did happen. And for our officers to then come under attack as they gave first aid to the victim is just appalling. This is not acceptable on any level by any right thinking member of society.

“This was a dangerous situation for local people, and indeed for those that attended, but it was also extremely challenging and complex to police.

“Managing the safety of residents and our officers is paramount in these dangerous situations. I would want to reassure residents we will have a continued police presence in the area for the time being and would urge anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

“We have moved swiftly to arrest a number of people as a result of yesterday’s activities, and work will continue throughout today and next week as we gather further evidence to bring perpetrators to justice both for the stabbing and the anti-social behaviour and any other crimes that may have been committed during the course of the events.”

Malik Blake, 22, of Allendale Avenue in Aspley, and Barraket Selassie, 21, of Bramble Close, have been remanded to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.

For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_