Sutton Police (Metropolitan) have asked for the public’s help to identify a male after two London buses were set alight.

On Friday 8th October 2021, a young male boarded a 154 bus at Fairfield Hall at 21:45 hours in Croydon with a group of young men.

The male sat at the rear seat on the upper deck and was smoking a cigarette.

Around nine minutes after boarding the bus, he made the first attempt to set fire to the seat’s plastic in front of him.

Three minutes later, the male then moves to the bus’s rear to watch the fire take hold.

At 21:58 hours, the male got off the bus when it came to a stop opposite Meteor Way on the Roundhaw Estate before standing to watch the bus burn.

Police believe that the same arsonist might have tried to set fire to another route 154 bus on 3rd October 2021 at around 21:30 hours.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Met Police via 101 quoting CAD reference 8509 of 8th October 2021.

