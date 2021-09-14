Cambridgeshire Constabulary is appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted woman in connection with child neglect offences.
Officers believe that 32-year-old Kathleen Lawrence, from Hampton Vale in Peterborough, is moving across the country.
Both Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the local authority urgently need to contact Lawrence to discuss the neglect offences and to ensure the wellbeing of her four children.
Officers believe that Lawrence could be anywhere in England but has links in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Luton, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.
Anyone with information on Lawrence’s whereabouts or any possible sightings is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary by either calling 101 or reporting online here or via our webchat service
A picture would be helpful.