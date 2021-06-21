The Met Police has asked for the public’s help to find a male who, after hearing that he was being sent to prison, ran from Wood Green Crown Court.

22-year-old Nathan Oloyowang appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 4 June, to be sentenced for dangerous driving.

At around 15:30hrs, after hearing that he was to be jailed for 10 months, Oloyowang climbed out of the dock, breaking a Perspex screen and ran from the court building.

A member of security staff sustained slight injuries to his hand during the incident.

Oloyowang lives in the NW3 area of Camden.

22-year-old Nathan Oloyowang

He is described as black, 6ft 1in tall, with a heavy build and short dark hair. He was clean shaven when he was last seen.

Anyone who spots Oloyowang has been warned not to approach him and should instead dial 999 immediately.

Anyone with other information about Oloyowang’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference 5033/04JUN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.

