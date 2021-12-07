South Wales Police Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan have asked for the public’s help to identify four good samaritans who helped a lone female in distress.
The incident happened at around 04:00 hours on Saturday 30th October in Cardiff City Centre.
A lone female who required help was escorted to a local McDonald’s by the four males, where she was then able to get further help from police officers who were on patrol in the area.
Detectives believe that the four good samaritans are vital witnesses to an assault and that they could have important information.
A spokesperson for the force said:
‘We are still urgently looking to trace these four men who helped a lone female in Cardiff city centre.
‘The group looked after the young woman in Queen Street at around 4 am on Saturday, October 30.
‘It is important to stress these men have done nothing wrong.
‘They walked the woman to the vicinity of McDonald’s, where she was able to get further help from patrolling police officers.
‘Detectives believe these men are key witnesses to an assault that is under investigation and could have important information.
‘If you were one of these men, or you recognise any of them, please contact us quoting occurrence *380332.’
