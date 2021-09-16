West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to identify a woman suspected of helping a man escape from a marked police car in Leeds.
Officers had detained the male after being called to a fight in Briggate in the early hours of August 6.
While the suspect was handcuffed in the rear of a marked police car, the door was opened, allowing him to run off.
He was detained nearby by officers.
He has since been charged with escaping lawful custody.
Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact PC 3557 Farrar via 101 quoting crime reference 13210447814 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
