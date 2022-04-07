Avon & Somerset Police have appealed for witnesses after one of their PCSOs was assaulted. The police vehicle the PCSO was driving was also damaged.

The incident happened in Filwood Broadway, Knowle, just before 17:00 hours on Tuesday 5th April.

The front windscreen of a patrol car was smashed by a group of individuals riding scrambler bikes.

Shortly after the police vehicle was damaged, the same group drove at the PCSO before assaulting him. Thankfully, the PCSO did not suffer any injuries.

One of the offenders is described as of heavy build, wearing a black coat with a fur hood trim and a black balaclava.

A second was described as average build, wearing a black jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

The third was described as stocky and wearing a black jacket and a white balaclava or face covering.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call 101 (Avon & Somerset Police) quoting reference number: 5222080669.

