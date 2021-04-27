Detectives from the Central South Command Unit (Metropolitan Police Service) are appealing for witnesses in connection with a suspected attempted abduction of a child in Lambeth.
The terrifying incident happened at around 16:30hrs on Thursday, 22 April in Clarence Avenue SW4.
The victim, a six-year-old boy, was just outside his house when he was approached by a man who briefly spoke to him over the garden wall.
The male suspect is alleged to have said that he had some sweets and drinks in his van before the child ran back inside and alerted his mother.
By the boy’s mother came outside, the suspect had left. She did not see the man or the alleged van.
The Met confirmed that the boy was physically unharmed.
The suspect was described by the victim as a brown-skinned male, approx. 5ft 6in tall, with short black hair, wearing a blue blazer, and black trousers.
Detective Sergeant Mark Pascall, investigating, said:
“Incidents of this nature are very rare and in this instance the boy was not harmed at all. Nonetheless, I completely understand the concern it has caused both the boy’s family and the community, and can assure local people that we are taking this incident very seriously.
“We are doing everything we can to identify the man described and urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man acting suspiciously to contact us. If you were driving and have dash cam footage that may have captured the man described, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CRIS 1210094/21
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below