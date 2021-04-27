Detectives from the Central South Command Unit (Metropolitan Police Service) are appealing for witnesses in connection with a suspected attempted abduction of a child in Lambeth.

The terrifying incident happened at around 16:30hrs on Thursday, 22 April in Clarence Avenue SW4.

The victim, a six-year-old boy, was just outside his house when he was approached by a man who briefly spoke to him over the garden wall.

The male suspect is alleged to have said that he had some sweets and drinks in his van before the child ran back inside and alerted his mother.

By the boy’s mother came outside, the suspect had left. She did not see the man or the alleged van.

The Met confirmed that the boy was physically unharmed.

The suspect was described by the victim as a brown-skinned male, approx. 5ft 6in tall, with short black hair, wearing a blue blazer, and black trousers.

Detective Sergeant Mark Pascall, investigating, said:

“Incidents of this nature are very rare and in this instance the boy was not harmed at all. Nonetheless, I completely understand the concern it has caused both the boy’s family and the community, and can assure local people that we are taking this incident very seriously.

“We are doing everything we can to identify the man described and urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man acting suspiciously to contact us. If you were driving and have dash cam footage that may have captured the man described, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CRIS 1210094/21

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_