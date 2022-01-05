The Metropolitan Police has launched an appeal after two of its officers were seriously injured during a traffic stop.

At around 10:00hrs on Thursday, 30 December, officers from the Met’s South Area Command Safer Transport Team stopped a man riding a motorcycle at Cherry Tree Green, Croydon.

The 23-year-old male became violent during the stop and was detained following Taser deployment.

Officers also recovered a knife at the scene of the incident.

One officer suffered a severe concussion and a second officer suffered a suspected fracture.

The 23-year-old male has been charged in connection with the incident.

The Met has asked anyone who either witnessed or has footage of the incident to email p232991@met.police.uk, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1096/30DEC.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

