The Metropolitan Police has launched an appeal after two of its officers were seriously injured during a traffic stop.
At around 10:00hrs on Thursday, 30 December, officers from the Met’s South Area Command Safer Transport Team stopped a man riding a motorcycle at Cherry Tree Green, Croydon.
The 23-year-old male became violent during the stop and was detained following Taser deployment.
Officers also recovered a knife at the scene of the incident.
One officer suffered a severe concussion and a second officer suffered a suspected fracture.
The 23-year-old male has been charged in connection with the incident.
The Met has asked anyone who either witnessed or has footage of the incident to email p232991@met.police.uk, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1096/30DEC.
To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org
