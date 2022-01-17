Hertfordshire Police have appealed for information from the public after a life-saving paramedic was assaulted during an attempted robbery in Coventry Close on New Year’s Eve at around 23:45 hours.

An emergency ambulance crew was providing medical assistance to a resident in the area when one of the paramedics, a woman aged in her 30s, was approached by two teenage males.

The cowards demanded that the paramedic hand over any drugs she had before trying to grab a medical bag from her.

When the teenagers were unable to tear the medical bag from the paramedic, one of them punched her in the face before running from the scene empty-handed.

The suspects are described as being white, aged around 14 to 15 years old and were wearing dark clothing, including a black puffer jacket.

One of the males was also wearing glasses.

Detective Constable Kirsty Rusbridge, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said:

“This was a sickening attack on an emergency service worker who was simply out doing her job.

“Thankfully she wasn’t seriously injured, but this was understandably a very frightening ordeal for her.

“Emergency service workers should be able to go about their jobs without fearing for their safety and this kind of shocking behaviour will simply not be tolerated.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t yet spoken to police to please come forward.

“We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen two males matching the descriptions given.

“Perhaps you were driving in the area and may have caught something of note on your dashcam? If you have any information at all, we’d like to hear from you.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in Hertfordshire Police’s Force Communications Room via their online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/44/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).

