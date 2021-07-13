The British Transport Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two males after a police officer was savagely beating whilst giving medical aid to an injured male.

The incident happened just after 23:00 hours on Sunday 11th July at Camden Town Underground station.

The BTP officer was tending to a medical emergency after a man had fallen down an escalator.

The officer was approached by two men who punched him and struck him repeatedly around the head. He was treated in hospital for fractures to his face and serious injuries to his shoulder and upper body.

Detectives believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation and are urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward.

If you recognise them or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 11/07/21.

Detective Inspector Gary Pinner said:

“This violent attack took place while one of our officers was helping a member of the public in need.

“As a result, he has suffered severe injuries. No officer should be subject to this while doing their job to keep passengers safe across the network.

“Violent and abusive behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated on the railway, whether directed towards the public, rail staff or our officers.”

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

