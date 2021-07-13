The British Transport Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two males after a police officer was savagely beating whilst giving medical aid to an injured male.
The incident happened just after 23:00 hours on Sunday 11th July at Camden Town Underground station.
The BTP officer was tending to a medical emergency after a man had fallen down an escalator.
The officer was approached by two men who punched him and struck him repeatedly around the head. He was treated in hospital for fractures to his face and serious injuries to his shoulder and upper body.
Detectives believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation and are urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Detective Inspector Gary Pinner said:
“This violent attack took place while one of our officers was helping a member of the public in need.
“As a result, he has suffered severe injuries. No officer should be subject to this while doing their job to keep passengers safe across the network.
“Violent and abusive behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated on the railway, whether directed towards the public, rail staff or our officers.”
If you recognise them or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 11/07/21.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.
For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below