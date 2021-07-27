Avon & Somerset Police have released CCTV stills of a person they would like to identify in connection with an assault on an emergency worker.

On Monday morning (26 July) at about 10:40 hours, a PCSO was injured while attempting to stop a vehicle on East Street, Bedminster.

The driver failed to stop when directed and drove towards the officer, making contact with his foot and causing a minor injury.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises the individual pictured.

If you can help, call 101 (Avon & Somerset Police) quoting crime reference number 5221169537.

