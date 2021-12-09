Staffordshire Police are appealing for information after a child’s custom-made wheelchair was stolen in Great Wyrley.

Police were called at 23:55 hours last night (Monday 6 December) to reports that a white Ford Kuga mobility car had been stolen from Hilton Lane.

The car was seen heading towards Quinton.

The Kuga was recovered in Newbolds Road, Wolverhampton, but the wheelchair was not in the car.

Investigating officers have said that the wheelchair has distinctive wheels, which are orange with pink flowers.

Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 740 of 6 December, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

