Staffordshire Police are appealing for information after a child’s custom-made wheelchair was stolen in Great Wyrley.
Police were called at 23:55 hours last night (Monday 6 December) to reports that a white Ford Kuga mobility car had been stolen from Hilton Lane.
The car was seen heading towards Quinton.
The Kuga was recovered in Newbolds Road, Wolverhampton, but the wheelchair was not in the car.
Investigating officers have said that the wheelchair has distinctive wheels, which are orange with pink flowers.
Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 740 of 6 December, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and to subscribe to our FREE newsletter.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below