West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a police patrol car had a brick dropped onto it from a motorway bridge smashing the windscreen.

Thankfully, the police officers inside the vehicle were not injured.

The incident happened shortly before 11:00 hours on 24th November as the patrol vehicle travelled northbound under the M6 motorway bridge at Junction 7, Great Barr.

A van driver also called the police shortly after noon this afternoon (25 November) when a steel peg was thrown through his driver’s window at the same location.

The van driver wasn’t hurt but was left very shaken.

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from Motorway Policing, said:

“These were two very dangerous incidents and we believe they are linked.

“Fortunately, no-one was hurt, but we need to find the person responsible for this. We are currently investigating and looking at CCTV, and we urge people to check their dashcams.

“We will be working with our neighbourhood policing units over the next few days and increasing patrols to prevent further offences.

“Anyone with any information is being urged to contact us via LiveChat on our website or by calling us on 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/982879/22. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

