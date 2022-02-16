Officers from Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a police car was set on fire in Alton.
The incident occurred between 21:14 and 21:37 hours on Monday, 14 February, in the car park at Alton Police station.
A man entered the car park and was seen to throw an object towards a marked police car. The car then set alight.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire.
The police car was burnt out but, thankfully, No-one was injured.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information that may help their investigation.
Officers have appealed for information from anyone who was in the following areas in Alton between 20:20 hours and 22:30 hours on Monday, 14 February:
- Butts Road
- High Street
- Paper Mill Lane
- Mill Lane
- Drayman’s Way
- Turk Street
- Lower Turk Street
- Ashdell Road
Anyone with any information or dashcam footage should contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44220063354.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
A 35-year-old man from Alton has been arrested on suspicion of arson.
He has been questioned by officers and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
