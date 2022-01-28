Suffolk Police has apologised after one of their stinger devices inadvertently moved after being deployed during an attempt to disable a suspect vehicle.
The incident happened on Thursday 27th January on the A14 near the junction with the A142 at Newmarket at around 18:30 hours.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said that officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team – supported by Operation Sentinel staff – were conducting an operation that required the use of a stinger device to intercept a suspect vehicle.
It is understood that during preparations to deploy the stinger, two HGVs travelling past the site ’caused the stinger device to move position into the carriageway’.
As a result, several vehicles belonging to members of the public sustained damage to their tyres. Nobody was injured.
Officers at the scene remained at the location to help the motorists arrange recovery and repair of the damaged vehicles. The motorists were also supported with onward travel arrangements.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said:
‘Police would like to sincerely apologise to all those involved for the inconvenience caused.
‘An investigation will take place to determine the full circumstances of the incident.’
Hopefully the police will pay full compensation to those affected, not just for new tyres but out of pocket expenses.