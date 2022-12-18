The London Fire Brigade tweeted to remind people not to walk on frozen lakes only days after four boys tragically died after falling through some ice.

Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.

They were pulled from the water on Sunday at Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull.

Emergency Services agencies up-and-down the country have reminded their followers on social media about the dangers of walking on ice.

However, the message is still not getting through to some people.

On 17th December at 11:52 hours, @Hungarianbear tweeted a picture of families – including young children – walking on a frozen pond on Wimbledon Common.

The caption with the image was: ‘Horrified to see a huge number of people on the frozen pond on Wimbledon Common, including very young children.

Horrified to see a huge number if people on the frozen pond on Wimbledon Common including very young children. pic.twitter.com/07WjETImcI — Arpad Bear (@Hungarianbear) December 17, 2022

The tweet was re-tweeted by London Fire Brigade with the following plea:

‘Sadly, more examples of people walking on frozen ponds in #London.

‘In the strongest way possible, please do not do this! Help us spread this message.’

In response to the tweet that contained the image, one Twitter user tweeted:

‘Oh no!!!! Don’t they read/watch/hear news bulletins, to know that 4 children have already died this way this week? Are their memories too short to remember a few days later? Or have they just got very heavy life insurance policies on their family members and are urging them on?!!’

Another Twitter user added:

‘In Richmond Park, today parents were taking a photo of their child on a thawing frozen pond which already had holes in it.

‘I couldn’t bear to see it so I called out to him to get off. The mother said ‘the pond isn’t deep’ I replied the ambulance wouldn’t be able to reach them.’

