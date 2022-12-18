The London Fire Brigade tweeted to remind people not to walk on frozen lakes only days after four boys tragically died after falling through some ice.
Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.
They were pulled from the water on Sunday at Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull.
Emergency Services agencies up-and-down the country have reminded their followers on social media about the dangers of walking on ice.
However, the message is still not getting through to some people.
On 17th December at 11:52 hours, @Hungarianbear tweeted a picture of families – including young children – walking on a frozen pond on Wimbledon Common.
The caption with the image was: ‘Horrified to see a huge number of people on the frozen pond on Wimbledon Common, including very young children.
The tweet was re-tweeted by London Fire Brigade with the following plea:
‘Sadly, more examples of people walking on frozen ponds in #London.
‘In the strongest way possible, please do not do this! Help us spread this message.’
In response to the tweet that contained the image, one Twitter user tweeted:
‘Oh no!!!! Don’t they read/watch/hear news bulletins, to know that 4 children have already died this way this week? Are their memories too short to remember a few days later? Or have they just got very heavy life insurance policies on their family members and are urging them on?!!’
Another Twitter user added:
‘In Richmond Park, today parents were taking a photo of their child on a thawing frozen pond which already had holes in it.
‘I couldn’t bear to see it so I called out to him to get off. The mother said ‘the pond isn’t deep’ I replied the ambulance wouldn’t be able to reach them.’
Have you subscribed to our YouTube yet? If not, CLICK HERE. Let’s see if we can get to 100,000 subscribers on our YouTube channel!
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below