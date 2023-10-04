A South Wales Police Dog, PD Solo, and their handler intervened to stop a ram raid in progress while en route to another such incident in Cardiff.

The quick action led to the arrest and charging of two men for a total of four burglaries, according to a tweet from the South Wales Police Dogs account.

Late in the night, South Wales Police received a report of a ram raid at a supermarket in Cardiff.

PD Solo and the handler were dispatched to investigate the situation.

However, in a remarkable twist, they happened upon another ram raid at a different supermarket while heading to the initial crime scene.

Spotting the crime in progress, PD Solo and the handler took immediate action, successfully detaining and arresting the two men on the spot.

Both suspects were subsequently handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where they were charged and remanded for four burglaries.

The incident underscores the importance of vigilance and rapid response, both on the part of law enforcement and their canine partners.

It also raises questions about the increasing frequency of such burglaries in the area, highlighting the need for heightened security measures.

With the situation promptly negated and the suspects in custody, both the original and the fortuitously discovered crime scenes are now under investigation.

South Wales Police and their canine units continue to patrol the streets, contributing to community safety and deterring criminal activity.

