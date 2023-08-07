Police Dog ‘Finni’ from Devon & Cornwall Police has been busy, proving once again the irreplaceable value of police dogs in the UK.

PD ‘Finni’ recently located a robbery suspect and found property linked to another theft.

Her efforts showcase why around 2,000 police dogs serve across the country.

A Two-Fold Triumph

Finni’s notable actions began with her locating a suspect accused of robbery.

Hiding in a car on an industrial estate, behind a pile of scrapped vehicles, the suspect thought he was safe.

The offender was discovered and promptly taken into custody thanks to Finni’s sharp senses, trained over a rigorous two-year period.

Soon after, Finni was instrumental in finding property related to another robbery reported just 24 hours earlier.

With police dogs’ ability to perform tasks like search and rescue and drug or bomb detection, they remain an essential part of law enforcement.

A Closer Look at Police Dogs

PD Finni’s success stories highlight the broader picture of police dogs in the UK.

These intelligent creatures, commonly German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, or Labrador Retrievers, play a vital role in various police activities:

Search and Rescue : They are often used to search for missing people or evidence, contributing to solving cases like Finni’s.

: They are often used to search for missing people or evidence, contributing to solving cases like Finni’s. Drug and Bomb Detection : Trained to detect substances like cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, or even explosives, police dogs are indispensable for security.

: Trained to detect substances like cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, or even explosives, police dogs are indispensable for security. Attack and Protection: Sometimes, they are used to subdue suspects or protect their handlers, emphasising the trust and bond between officer and canine.

With a cost of up to £20,000 per year for training and maintaining, the investment in these four-legged officers is significant but essential.

Their diverse skills reflect their importance, so much so that they typically retire only at the age of 10, often continuing to live with their handlers.

Conclusion

PD Finni’s achievements are a microcosm of what police dogs accomplish daily across the UK.

Their unique abilities and dedication make them vital to law enforcement efforts.

Whether in Devon or elsewhere, these four-legged heroes contribute significantly to public safety and justice.

The continued investment in their training and well-being ensures that the UK police force remains equipped to handle diverse challenges, always with a loyal canine companion ready to assist.

