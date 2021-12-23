After finding an ‘International Flying Licence’, Northamptonshire based PCSO, Paul Hurst knew that there was only one way to find out who the owner of the ‘lost’ licence could be.
So he took it to ‘some experts’ at Totstop Day Nursery in Brackmills for closer inspection.
As you might expect, the toddlers immediately recognised the face on the photocard I.D.
A spokesperson for the force said:
‘Strangely, the children there knew who it was straight away!
‘Paul asked them if they’d witnessed anything suspicious nearby that could identify where the owner of the licence had come from & how he’d lost it!
‘None of them had seen the owner, but according to the very excited young people, this chap lived at a workshop in the North Pole.
‘The children helped Paul seal an envelope to get the licence back to its owner in time for the big night!
‘As if by magic, that very afternoon – they received a reply which thanked them for their help and included some small treats too.’
The light-hearted message went down well on social media, with nearly 1.5k people ‘liking’ the post on Facebook.
But eager to also highlight why the light-hearted encounter with the tots was so important, the spokesperson added:
‘On a serious note, it was great to bring some festive cheer to these small people after another difficult & challenging year.
‘The visit was a brilliant way to engage with the children and break barriers, as well as being able to promote helping one another, & being kind & nice.’
One social media user said:
‘This is amazing! Well done, Northamptonshire police!
‘I’m sure that this has made these children feel so special and excited kids have found the past few years so difficult and bringing them a little bit of happiness will go further than we all realise.’
Another added:
‘What do you mean ‘on a serious note’? Santa losing his license is a very serious situation!
‘The dvla would have had great difficulty replacing it in such a short space of time. Let’s just hope his sleigh is now air worthy and his mot is in date.’
