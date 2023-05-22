PC Thomas Andrews, formerly of the Metropolitan Police’s Central South Command Unit, has been dismissed following a conviction for assault which took place in July 2022 while off duty.

During the incident in question, which occurred in July 2022, Andrews pushed a woman he was acquainted with.

The force of the push caused her to fall, resulting in minor injuries.

Members of the public flagged down a passing police patrol and leading to the immediate arrest of Andrews.

The Metropolitan Police responded by suspending Andrews from duty in light of this incident.

Fast forward to March 6, 2023, Andrews entered a guilty plea for causing actual bodily harm at Woolwich Crown Court, which resulted in a 16-month prison sentence.

Just over two months later, on May 19, a misconduct hearing found Andrews guilty of gross misconduct, and he was subsequently dismissed without notice from the Met.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, leader of the Central South Command Unit, thanked the public for their involvement in the incident.

He further highlighted the commitment to high standards within the force.

In a statement, he said: “I am saddened by this incident and grateful to members of the public who raised the alarm, resulting in PC Andrews’ prompt arrest.

“Under the leadership of Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, everyone in the Met is clear that we must root out those who corrupt the integrity of our organisation.

“This will take time, but we are absolutely committed to achieving high standards.”

In 2023, 14 officers were dismissed or imprisoned for misconduct.