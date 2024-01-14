London, UK – In a significant development linked to a widely circulated partial video clip, Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer PC Perry Lathwood is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 14 February 2024.

The charge: assault by beating, stemming from an incident involving a woman arrested on suspicion of fare evasion in Croydon last year.

This case traces back to 21 July 2023, when a partial video clip of an incident was uploaded to social media.

The clip, showcasing only a fraction of the events and leaving out what happened leading up to the ‘arrest’, was quickly picked up by the mainstream media.

In response to the media frenzy, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) initiated an investigation into the arrest on Whitehorse Road.

The incident unfolded during a fare evasion operation conducted by Transport for London (TfL) inspectors, assisted by the MPS’s Roads and Transport Policing Command.

The situation escalated when the woman, accompanied by a child, alighted from a bus and failed to present her ticket despite repeated requests from TfL ticket inspectors.

The subsequent arrest and handcuffing of the woman, based on suspicion of fare evasion, became the focal point of the investigation.

The female was de-arrested at the scene when officers verified the validity of her ticket.

The IOPC’s inquiry encompassed body-worn camera footage and CCTV from the bus.

The allegations against the officer initially included racially aggravated assault and false imprisonment, fuelled by a complaint made on the woman’s behalf.

The complaint, suggesting racial profiling and verbal abuse, was later supplemented by the woman’s own account of the incident, including concerns about the treatment of her and her son.

