A mother and father from Leicestershire have thanked the officers who came to their aid after mum, Jade, suddenly went into labour.
On Monday 27th December, PC Ryan Holden was approached by Jade’s partner, Sam, who said his baby had just been born and that he and his partner needed some assistance.
PC Holden radioed his control room and officers PC Steve Winn and PC James Day, who were nearby, responded to the scene.
One of the officers took control of a phone conversation between the father and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.
The Emergency Operations Centre call handler gave medical advice to one of the officers, who could then tie the umbilical cord to ensure that there was no excessive bleeding.
The baby was then wrapped in blankets to help keep him warm until an emergency ambulance crew arrived on the scene.
The officers also supported mum Jade, who was in some shock, by keeping her warm and encouraging her to keep calm.
A few days after the birth of their first child, the officers purchased some flowers for Jade and Sam and delivered them to their address.
Recalling the incident, mum Jade said:
“I am very proud of Sam and how he brought Freddie into the world before running outside and flagging down the first officer who came to help.
“It’s lovely that we are able to be a part of such a good and positive news story and I can’t thank the officers enough for their help.”
PC Holden said:
“This was a career first for all three of us and certainly wasn’t what we expected to be dealing with when we started the shift that day but we were pleased we were able to help this young family with the arrival of their first child.
“We returned to the house to provide the new family with some flowers and a card and it’s brilliant to hear that Jade, Sam and baby Freddie are doing well.”
How lovely that the officers were able to help the you g family with the unexpected birth of baby freddy , but I really would of loved to have seen a pic of them officers with freddy
Well done officers , but of a different job , but a nice one