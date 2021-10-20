A mother has spoken of her admiration and heartfelt appreciation for a life-saving paramedic who rushed to the aid of her 6-year-old son after he suffered a severe asthma attack.

Danielle Weston endured every parent’s worst nightmare when her son’s condition started to deteriorate in the back of a North West Ambulance Service emergency ambulance as they were blue-lighted to hospital.

Earlier, six-year-old Cole Weston started to suffer an asthma attack whilst at school.

Danielle, who lives in Workington, rushed home for some more inhalers, but they did not work and Cole’s lips started to go blue as he struggled to breathe.

The emergency services were called and arrived on the scene a short while later.

Cole’s condition was so serious, that the emergency ambulance crew took the immediate decision to blue-light him to hospital.

But whilst en-route to A&E, Cole’s condition started to deteriorate and his sats started to drop to critically low levels.

Speaking to Emergency Services News about what happened, Danielle said:

‘Cole’s sats started to drop really low, so Iain the paramedic said that he would have to put a canular in Cole’s hand to give him some medication straight into his veins.

‘But Cole has previously had a really bad experience when medical staff tried to put a canular into him, so he was really scared and did not want the needle to be put into his hand’.

By talking to Cole, Iain already knew that he loved Baby Yoda so promised to buy him a baby Yoda teddy bear if he let him put the needle into his hand; and it worked.

Cole was stabilised and rushed to a children’s A&E where he was admitted for further treatment and monitoring.

Cole recovering in hospital. Image credit: Danielle Weston

Four weeks after the incident, Iain kept to his promise and dropped a baby Yoda toy off to Cole’s grandad, who then messaged Danielle with the good news.

Danielle’s dad messaged her with a picture of the baby Yoda with the caption: ‘that paramedic just dropped this off and he said that he always sticks to his word’.

Cole’s grandad messaged his mum with a picture of the baby Yoda

At the time of writing this article, Cole does not yet know about the surprise that will be waiting for him.

Danielle told Emergency Services News:

‘I haven’t told Cole yet. I’m going to leave it as a surprise.

‘I would just like to thank Iain from the bottom of my heart; he is amazing and he made me feel so at ease on that day; I was really scared because Cole was that bad that I thought I was going to lose him.’

Cole enjoying some mini-golf having recovered from his ordeal.

Thankfully, Cole is now doing really well and Iain has told Danielle that Cole can expect a special one-on-one tour of his Rapid Response Vehicle on Saturday (23rd October).

Danielle added: ‘Cole always talks about Iain and how he saved his life on that day.’

