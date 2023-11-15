Cramlington Tragedy: A Night of Heroism Turns Deadly for Paramedic

In a heart-wrenching incident in Cramlington, Northumberland, paramedic Sheldon Flanighan, aged 55, was fatally injured in a senseless and cowardly attack.

Toby Kelly, a 38-year-old from Blyth, who has previous convictions for violence and driving offences, has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years following a violent episode that claimed the life of Mr Flanighan and seriously injured Wayne Common.

The Fatal Night at The Bay Horse Pub

The events unfolded at a local pub, The Bay Horse, where Mr Flanighan, an off-duty paramedic, was spending a quiet evening with friends.

The atmosphere turned violent when Kelly and his companions were denied further alcohol service, leading to a destructive outburst.

In an attempt to defuse the situation and prevent Kelly from drink-driving, Mr. Flanighan intervened a decision that tragically cost him his life.

The Assault and Its Aftermath

Kelly, in a fit of rage, used his 2008 blue Ford Transit van as a weapon against Mr. Flanighan and Mr. Common.

The van was recklessly driven in the car park, resulting in Mr Flanighan suffering devastating injuries, including extensive skull fractures and brain stem damage, leading to his immediate unconsciousness and subsequent death.

Mr Common – also struck – survived but was left with serious injuries and lasting psychological trauma.

Family’s Heartbreaking Ordeal

The family of Sheldon Flanighan, particularly his sister Julia Burnett and his two sons, Calvin and Joe, have been left in a state of despair and grief.

Julia’s statement highlighted Sheldon’s role as a loving father, brother, and son and the emotional turmoil the family has endured.

The sons’ struggle with their father’s loss was particularly poignant, involving grief counselling and memorial events to honour his memory.

Community Mourning and Tributes

Sheldon Flanighan was not just a paramedic but a pillar in his community.

His service with the North East Ambulance Service spanned nearly three decades, a testament to his dedication to caring for others.

His funeral brought his hometown of Amble to a standstill, reflecting the community’s deep respect and love for him.

His colleagues, who attended the scene of the incident, were also profoundly affected, grappling with the loss of a friend and co-worker.

Legal Proceedings and Impact Statements

The trial, lasting five weeks, was an ordeal for the family, forcing them to relive the traumatic events repeatedly.

Wayne Common’s victim impact statement painted a picture of a life forever altered, marked by PTSD, depression, and survivor’s guilt.

Judge Penny Moreland, in sentencing Kelly, acknowledged the irreparable harm his actions caused.

Crown Prosecution Service’s Remarks

Lynsey Colling from the CPS emphasised the agency’s commitment to justice, detailing the aggressive nature of Kelly’s actions and their intent.

The CPS’s work with the police was crucial in dismantling Kelly’s defence and securing a conviction.

Before you go, please help to support our team of former emergency services personnel by checking out our Amazon Shop for recommendations, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and following us on X for breaking news stories!

Join our WhatsApp community! ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities. To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press ‘Join community’. No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team. Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free! If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose ‘exit group’. Join our community