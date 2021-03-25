Life-saving Paramedic Phil Homan has folded up his green uniform for the last time, after retiring in January following an incredible 45 years of service on the front line.

Phil joined Mersey Metropolitan Ambulance Service in 1975 at just sixteen years old.

He then moved to Cheshire Ambulance Service in 1983, where he became a paramedic in 1990.

He attended the devastating scene at the Warrington bombing in 1993, and many other difficult situations throughout his career.

Phil’s colleagues have wanted to pay tribute to him, thanking him for his friendship and hard work.

David Robb, who has worked with Phil since 1995 said:

“Phil was a valued member of the team and we have missed having him around in recent months.

“He has a great personality and made each of his patients feel special.”

Gene Quinn had not worked with Phil for long, but as Acting Head of Sector C&M, was keen to thank him:

“Phil has achieved compliments and recognition from hundreds of patients throughout his time. He is seen as an inspirational individual by the whole team,” says Gene.

“He was always wanting to understand new pathways or explore innovative clinical practices. Phil totally dedicated his life to the ambulance service, maintaining exceptional standards of care and professionalism throughout.”

Dave Kitchin was Phil’s sector manager and has summed up the feelings of many when he said:

“Phil has been a tremendous ambassador for the ambulance service throughout his extensive career as a paramedic.

“A totally committed professional who always put the patient first, Phil has received numerous commendations throughout a distinguished career.

“From relieved relatives eternally grateful for his advanced clinical intervention to patients he has skillfully referred in desperate need of psychological or welfare support, to 1st-year student paramedics struggling to interpret an ECG; his care, compassion and professionalism was obvious to all.

“On behalf of the Executive Leadership Team, I wish Phil health and happiness in his well-earned retirement.”

Phil will now be enjoying his time doing some DIY and gardening after moving into a new house that also comes with a vast garden.

