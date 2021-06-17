A Paramedic from West Midlands Ambulance Service was punched in the face as he tried to treat a patient in the early hours of this morning (17th June).
The paramedic tried to treat a female at an address in Oak Close, Southam, who had been injured following what police have described as an ‘altercation’ at the address.
As the paramedic tried to help the female, he was punched in the face by a 37-year-old male.
The paramedic’s injuries have been described as ‘minor’.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for assaulting the paramedic and for the assault on the female. He remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said:
‘It’s extremely upsetting to hear of yet another attack on one of our colleagues.
‘Assaults on emergency service workers are not okay’.
