A Paramedic in Swindon was reportedly ‘knocked unconscious by a patient they were treating, as per Wiltshire999s.

The website reported that the life-saving paramedic suffered a broken eye socket during the shocking attack.

A student paramedic who was with the paramedic was also assaulted as he tried to fight off the attacker whilst calling for urgent assistance.

At around 18:30 hours on 29th March, the emergency ambulance crew had been treating a patient on a cycle path near Great Western Way in Swindon when they were attacked.

After the paramedics made the call for urgent assistance to the Emergency Operations Centre at South Western Ambulance Service, response team officers from Wiltshire Police rushed to the scene.

A woman was arrested at the scene for assaulting an emergency worker. She has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT), said:

“We can confirm that a paramedic and a student paramedic were assaulted while attending to a patient in the Swindon area on Tuesday 29 March.

“We will take whatever action is necessary to protect our people from harm, and we will do all we can to ensure those individuals who abuse and assault our colleagues are prosecuted through the criminal justice system.

“Please respect our people, and help them to help you.”

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said:

‘At about 6.30pm on Tuesday (29/03) we responded to reports that two paramedics had been assaulted in the course of their duty.

‘They were attending to a patient on the cycle path near Great Western Way Swindon.

‘The paramedics’ injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

‘A woman was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker – she has since been released under investigation.’

Wiltshire999s reported that the assault had been captured on body-worn cameras worn by the paramedics.

