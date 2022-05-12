An East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) paramedic has been taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in overturned whilst blue-lighting a patient to a hospital.

The patient was transported to hospital by another EMAS vehicle that responded to the scene. EMAS has not released any information regarding the condition of the patient.

The incident happened at 06:25 hours this morning (12th May) on Welford Road j/w Asquith Boulevard.

Although no update has been given concerning the injuries sustained by the crew member who was taken to hospital, their condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

It is believed that one other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Charlotte Walker, East Midlands Ambulance Service’s head of operations for Leicestershire, said:

“One of our ambulances transporting an emergency patient to hospital was involved in a serious road traffic collision at 6.24am on 12 May 2022 on Welford Road in Knighton.

“Multiple ambulance resources attended the incident, including two paramedics in fast response cars, two crewed ambulances and a doctor in a car.

“The patient onboard the ambulance at the time of the collision continued their journey to hospital in another ambulance.

“Following an assessment of both ambulance crew members involved in the collision, one of the crew has also been taken to hospital via ambulance.

“The incident will be investigated by the police and it is therefore inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

Follow Emergency Services News on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to contact@emergency-services.news.

Recommended video: