According to a spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service, a male paramedic who was involved in a fatal collision where his colleague lost her life faces a ‘long road to recovery’.

21-year-old Alice Clark, a newly qualified paramedic, died at the scene after the emergency ambulance she was travelling in hit another vehicle on the A21 near Tonbridge at 20.20 hours on 5th January 2022.

She joined South East Coast Ambulance Service in November 2021.

The male paramedic, who has not been named, was airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London, where he received life-saving emergency surgery.

A student paramedic travelling in the back of the emergency ambulance received head injuries but was discharged from hospital last week.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said:

‘We would like to thank everyone for their support following the tragic death of paramedic Alice Clark and for all those injured in last week’s RTC.

‘The messages from across the globe have been truly overwhelming.

‘The male paramedic remains in hospital in a stable condition but faces a long road to recovery. The student paramedic was discharged from hospital last week.

‘All those involved request their privacy is respected at this difficult time.’

Colleagues and friends of Alice changed their social media profile pictures to the ‘in our hearts’ emblem as a mark of respect

Speaking about their daughter, Alice’s parents said:

“Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift.

“She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughter.

“She loved to travel and anyone who met her loved her.

“She will be missed more than words can say by family and friends. We would ask for privacy at this very sad and tragic time for us.”

Giovanni Mazza, Manager for the Paddock Wood Operating Unit where Alice was based said:

“Although she had only been with us for a short time, Alice was already very much part of our ambulance family and will be remembered as a kind and dedicated paramedic.

“She will be deeply and sadly missed by her colleagues and we’re sending our love and prayers to her family and friends during this horrendous time.”