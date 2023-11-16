Chepstow, Monmouthshire – In a distressing incident, Geoff Williams, a paramedic based in Chepstow, faced verbal and physical abuse while attending to a patient.
The emergency worker, who was spat at and called derogatory names by the individual he was attempting to assist, expressed his ordeal as feeling ‘dirty’ and ‘personal’.
Ordeal of a Paramedic
Geoff, aged 34, described the August incident in Cwmbran, where he and his colleague, emergency medical technician Matt Baker, responded to a medical emergency involving a heavily intoxicated man.
The situation escalated rapidly, leading to the man’s arrest for drunk and disorderly conduct and the assault on Geoff.
The consequences of the attack were immediate and profound. Geoff required hospital treatment, including having his eyes flushed, and was forced to end his shift early.
The impact extended beyond Geoff, as the unavailability of the ambulance affected service delivery in the community.
Alarming Statistics
This incident is not isolated. Over the past five years, England and Wales have seen a 44% increase in assaults on ambulance staff, translating to an attack approximately every 32 minutes.
The year 2020, coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked a 23% jump in such assaults compared to the previous year.
Alarmingly, female ambulance staff are more frequently targeted, with a 48% increase in assaults over five years.
Younger staff members, particularly those aged 21-34, are disproportionately affected.
The predominant cause of these assaults is intoxication or drug influence, and the most common forms of assault range from verbal abuse to physical acts like spitting and kicking.
Legal Response and Long-Term Impacts
Curtis Card, the offender in Geoff’s case, faced legal repercussions at Newport Magistrates’ Court, where he was convicted of assault by beating an emergency worker, among other charges.
However, the broader issue of rising assaults against ambulance workers raises serious concerns about their safety and well-being.
The long-term effects, including PTSD and anxiety, are significant and often overlooked.
Calls for Stricter Sentencing
Jason Killens, Chief Executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, emphasised the broader community impact of such incidents and advocated for stronger sentencing measures.
The Sentencing Council guidelines, effective since July 2021, aim to ensure proportionate punishment for assaults on emergency workers.
However, there is a growing call for these guidelines to be applied more rigorously to reflect the severity of these offences.
Attacking/injuring etc any first responder, should be an automatic sentence … My preference is for at least 3 years, and no more suspended crap.
People need to know that attacking and/or injuring a first responder needs to be discouraged as greatly as possible
Instead of looking at banning smoking, how about toughening up on violence, especially towards those there to help you.
I do not accept a defence of intoxication, either by illegal drugs or alcohol, as a defence. The defendant took the substances of his or her own free will and must therefore be deemed to be responsible for their actions.
Such behaviour must face jail time, with the sentence doubling on each subsequent conviction. They would either quickly mend their ways or face years, decades even, locked up. This is a personal choice to be made by them. It is as simple as that.
Attack or abuse any emergency worker then you should be jailed for at least 12 months no parole or better still let these scum suffer and die.