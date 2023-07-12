West Yorkshire Police has released the identity of an individual now prohibited from visiting two hospitals in the Bradford district and restricted from contacting emergency services.

49-year-old Jade Anderson from Baildon faced court proceedings charged with the assault of two emergency workers.

Anderson has now been handed a community order relating to two assault-by-beating charges directed at emergency service personnel.

The first offence involved the assault of a paramedic at Bradford Royal Infirmary (BRI) on April 21.

Anderson was directed to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and additional costs amounting to £85 concerning this charge.

The second offence saw Anderson assaulting a police officer at the same hospital on April 21, resulting in an order for her to pay £100 in compensation.

Anderson, who pleaded guilty to both charges, received a five-year criminal behaviour order on June 23 at the Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court.

This order restricts Anderson’s contact with emergency services, only allowing Anderson to call NHS Direct 111 or the emergency services on 999 for genuine medical emergencies requiring immediate assessment, action, or treatment.

Furthermore, Anderson is prohibited from entering the grounds and premises of both BRI and Airedale General Hospital unless in a genuine medical emergency requiring immediate assessment, action, or treatment or attending a pre-scheduled appointment.

The order also prevents Anderson from possessing a speaker that can produce amplified noise in public within the Bradford district.

Anderson assaulted a paramedic and a police officer on two separate occasions.

In a concerning trend, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust’s 2021-22 annual report highlighted a significant rise in staff assaults.

In the year leading to March 2022, the Trust recorded 1,075 staff assaults, representing a 10% increase compared to the previous year.

This figure is nearing the national average of 1,100 assaults on ambulance staff annually. 62% of all assaults on ambulance staff were verbal abuse, while 32% were physical assaults, and sexual assaults constituted 6%.

Most of these violent incidents occurred while ambulance staff responded to emergency calls, although some took place at ambulance stations or other workplaces.

