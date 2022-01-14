The family of South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedic Alice Clark have shared a message to thank everyone who has supported them since her tragic death in a road traffic collision.

21-year-old Alice Clark, a newly qualified paramedic, died at the scene after the emergency ambulance she was travelling in hit another vehicle on the A21 near Tonbridge at 20.20 hours on 5th January 2022.

She joined South East Coast Ambulance Service in November 2021.

A spokesperson for the family said:

‘Thank you so much to everybody for their tributes to our beautiful, darling daughter, Alice. We are overwhelmed, honoured and comforted by the messages of love and support.

‘Alice and her brother are the lights of our life, and to have Alice taken from us so soon seems so unfair when she had so much left to give personally and professionally and also many of life’s rich experiences left to enjoy.

‘We take solace in the fact that Alice was doing what she truly loved at the time she passed away – we are so proud of her and what she achieved, and had already experienced, in her all too short life. We miss her dreadfully.

‘The wonderful support that we are receiving from our family, friends and the emergency service family is providing us with great comfort during our darkest hours and we cannot put into words how much we appreciate this.

‘We would also like to send our love and best wishes to Alice’s crewmates last Wednesday evening and to all of those involved in helping Alice, and them, in the aftermath of this terrible tragedy as they are undoubtedly suffering too.

‘Please stay strong and know that we will be forever grateful.

‘All our love, Alice’ family’.

Responding to the message, a spokesperson for the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives said:

‘A beautiful tribute. Our thoughts remain with her family, friends and colleagues.’

Meanwhile, on social media, one user said: ‘Thoughts with her family, those injured and the Great Green Family who were their for one of their own.’

Another added:

‘There are no words I could offer to help, but your strength shines through, which no doubt gave Alice hers. We are so sorry but send strength, prayers and love to you all.’

