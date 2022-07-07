A tribunal has heard how a paramedics’ tutor allegedly placed a hose from an oxygen hood on her breast during a training session.

It has also been claimed that the trainer, Michael Walters, kissed the female paramedic ‘on the lips’ while wearing facemasks.

The first charge against Wilson alleged that during filtering face piece respirator/facemask fit testing, he grabbed and held the complainant’s head and kissed her on the lips whilst they were both wearing facemasks.

The second charge alleges he placed the hose of the powered hood being tested on complainant B’s right breast.

It is also claimed that the paramedic’s fitness to practise is impaired by reason of misconduct.

It is alleged that the incidents took place at Bath Ambulance Station on 25th April 2020.

The allegations are being heard as part of a misconduct hearing at the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service.

Ian Kelcey, representing Mr Walters, told the tribunal panel that the evidence ‘did not support the complainant’s case’ and described the evidence as ‘inconsistent’.

Referring to the alleged incident with the hose, Mr Kelcey added:

‘In the statement to the police complainant, B says it was placed twice on her breast.

‘That statement is made on 2 July.’

‘In a WhatsApp message the complainant sent on 17th May, she says the hose was placed on her breast four times.

‘In another account, she said the hose was placed ‘on each breast in turn’.

‘So by now we have three different accounts,’ Mr Kelcey said.

The tribunal also heard how Mr Walters dealt with what was described as a ‘tragic incident’ that morning and that in 2020, he won an award for his dedicated service.

The panel is expected to return its verdict today (Thursday, 7th July).

