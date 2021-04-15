Thanks to Northumbria Police officers, a predatory paedophile who indecently assaulted two young girls for more than ten years has been jailed.

Edward Brady subjected his victims to a campaign of sexual abuse from 1991 to 2003 where he forced the young girls to carry out sex acts on him, and he sexually touched them.

In 2013, he also placed a camera in a toilet roll holder in a bathroom to obtain footage of his victims for his own sexual gratification.

The victims bravely came forward in 2019, and Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding unit launched an investigation.

Brady, 61, was questioned by police, and he was later charged with two counts of indecency with a child, three counts of indecent assault and one count of voyeurism.

Detective Constable Karin Mcmorrow led the investigation and hopes the sentencing can help the women move on with their lives.

Edward Brady

Det Cons Mcmorrow said:

“This has been such an awful case. Brady is a vile man and, thankfully, behind bars where he belongs.

“He exploited two innocent girls for his own sickening sexual gratification leaving his victims with a lifetime of emotional suffering.

“They have been so brave to speak out against a man who should have been a pillar of trust in their lives, and I hope their strength can help encourage other victims who have suffered abuse – no matter when in their lives – to come forward.

“These victims are living a life sentence for what Brady has done to them but I hope the sentencing today can give them some closure.”

Brady of Coast Road, Heaton, pleaded guilty to all six offences and was sentenced to seven years and eight months at Newcastle Crown Court last Friday.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which places strict restrictions on him as well as specific requirements he will have to comply with upon his release from prison.

