The latest statistics released by the UK Government provide a comprehensive overview of assaults on police officers in England and Wales, including the British Transport Police, for the year ending March 2023. This report includes a breakdown by individual police forces, offering insights into regional variations and trends in these serious incidents.
National Overview
In total, there were just over 40,000 recorded assaults on police officers. Of these, 29,308 were categorised as “assault without injury on a constable”, marking a slight decrease of 0.6% from the previous year’s 29,485 incidents. Additionally, there were 11,022 “assault with injury on a constable” cases, decreasing by 8.7% compared to the prior year’s 12,068 incidents. This data shows a slight reversal in the upward trend observed from 2015 to 2022.
Regional Breakdown of Assaults
An analysis of the data reveals significant regional disparities:
- The Metropolitan Police recorded the highest number of total assaults at 5,660, with 2,470 “with injury” and 3,190 “without injury” cases.
- Greater Manchester reported 1,625 total assaults, making it one of the higher figures in the dataset.
- Contrastingly, the City of London Police reported the lowest figures, with only 63 total assaults.
These statistics indicate varying levels of risk and challenges faced by officers in different regions.
Comparative Analysis with Non-Constable Assaults
Interestingly, while assaults on constables have slightly decreased, there was a 1.7% increase in “assault without injury”. This contrast might suggest a shift in the nature of violent incidents or in reporting practices.
Long-term Trends
The data from 2015 to 2023 shows an increasing trend in assaults against police officers, particularly in the category of “assault without injury”. This raises concerns about the growing risks law enforcement officers face while on duty.
This comprehensive analysis delves into the statistics of assaults on police officers for each police force in England and Wales for the year ending March 2023. The data sheds light on regional trends and challenges faced by law enforcement across different areas.
Avon & Somerset
- Total Assaults: 1,552 (358 with injury, 1,194 without injury)
- Analysis: High numbers of non-injury assaults suggest frequent confrontations without severe physical harm.
Bedfordshire
- Total Assaults: 463 (75 with injury, 388 without injury)
- Analysis: A relatively moderate count, but with a significant proportion of non-injury assaults.
British Transport Police
- Total Assaults: 881 (195 with injury, 686 without injury)
- Analysis: Reflects the challenges of policing transport networks, with a notable number of injury assaults.
Cambridgeshire
- Total Assaults: 572 (86 with injury, 486 without injury)
- Analysis: A balanced figure with a higher incidence of non-injury assaults.
Cheshire
- Total Assaults: 749 (221 with injury, 528 without injury)
- Analysis: Consistent with national trends, showing a higher number of non-injury assaults.
Cleveland
- Total Assaults: 777 (138 with injury, 639 without injury)
- Analysis: A considerable number of assaults, mostly without injury.
Cumbria
- Total Assaults: 473 (105 with injury, 368 without injury)
- Analysis: Moderate figures, with a notable amount of injury cases.
Derbyshire
- Total Assaults: 584 (148 with injury, 436 without injury)
- Analysis: A higher rate of injury assaults than some other regions.
Devon & Cornwall
- Total Assaults: 802 (105 with injury, 697 without injury)
- Analysis: High non-injury assaults, suggesting frequent, less severe confrontations.
Dorset
- Total Assaults: 55 (55 with injury)
- Analysis: Remarkably low figures, especially in non-injury assaults.
Durham
- Total Assaults: 614 (80 with injury, 534 without injury)
- Analysis: Higher non-injury assaults indicating regular confrontations.
Dyfed-Powys
- Total Assaults: 393 (123 with injury, 270 without injury)
- Analysis: A balanced count with a moderate number of both injury and non-injury assaults.
Essex
- Total Assaults: 1,349 (245 with injury, 1,104 without injury)
- Analysis: One of the higher counts, particularly in non-injury assaults.
Gloucestershire
- Total Assaults: 101 (101 with injury)
- Analysis: Low total assaults, but all involving injury.
Greater Manchester
- Total Assaults: 1,625 (71 with injury, 1,554 without injury)
- Analysis: One of the highest in non-injury assaults, reflecting significant policing challenges.
Gwent
- Total Assaults: 474 (113 with injury, 361 without injury)
- Analysis: A moderate figure with a substantial number of non-injury assaults.
Hampshire
- Total Assaults: 1,417 (335 with injury, 1,082 without injury)
- Analysis: High total assaults, with a considerable number of both injury and non-injury cases.
Hertfordshire
- Total Assaults: 778 (186 with injury, 592 without injury)
- Analysis: A balanced distribution of injury and non-injury assaults.
Humberside
- Total Assaults: 808 (168 with injury, 640 without injury)
- Analysis: High figures, especially in non-injury assaults.
Kent
- Total Assaults: 1,451 (235 with injury, 1,216 without injury)
- Analysis: High non-injury assaults, indicative of frequent confrontations.
Lancashire
- Total Assaults: 790 (220 with injury, 570 without injury)
- Analysis: A considerable number of both injury and non-injury assaults.
Leicestershire
- Total Assaults: 890 (208 with injury, 682 without injury)
- Analysis: A higher number of assaults, with a notable amount of injury cases.
Lincolnshire
- Total Assaults: 378 (103 with injury, 275 without injury)
- Analysis: Moderate figures with a significant proportion of injury assaults.
City of London
- Total Assaults: 63 (9 with injury, 54 without injury)
- Analysis: Lowest figures, possibly reflecting the unique policing environment of this area.
Merseyside
- Total Assaults: 976 (323 with injury, 653 without injury)
- Analysis: High numbers, particularly in injury assaults, highlighting considerable risks.
Metropolitan Police
- Total Assaults: 5,660 (2,470 with injury, 3,190 without injury)
- Analysis: The highest figures, reflecting the challenges of policing in the capital.
Norfolk
- Total Assaults: 795 (178 with injury, 617 without injury)
- Analysis: A higher count, especially in non-injury assaults.
North Wales
- Total Assaults: 467 (135 with injury, 332 without injury)
- Analysis: Moderate figures with a significant number of both injury and non-injury assaults.
North Yorkshire
- Total Assaults: 486 (486 with injury)
- Analysis: High number of injury assaults, with no non-injury cases reported.
Northamptonshire
- Total Assaults: 635 (152 with injury, 483 without injury)
- Analysis: A balanced distribution of assault types.
Northumbria
- Total Assaults: 782 (243 with injury, 539 without injury)
- Analysis: Significant figures in both categories, indicating frequent confrontations.
Nottinghamshire
- Total Assaults: 708 (169 with injury, 539 without injury)
- Analysis: A higher number of assaults, with a substantial proportion of injury cases.
South Wales
- Total Assaults: 720 (226 with injury, 494 without injury)
- Analysis: A considerable number of both injury and non-injury assaults.
South Yorkshire
- Total Assaults: 831 (265 with injury, 566 without injury)
- Analysis: High total assaults, with a significant number of injury cases.
Staffordshire
- Total Assaults: 629 (258 with injury, 371 without injury)
- Analysis: A considerable number of assaults, especially in the injury category.
Suffolk
- Total Assaults: 538 (103 with injury, 435 without injury)
- Analysis: Moderate figures, with a higher incidence of non-injury assaults.
Surrey
- Total Assaults: 605 (158 with injury, 447 without injury)
- Analysis: A balanced count with a notable number of non-injury assaults.
Sussex
- Total Assaults: 1,334 (286 with injury, 1,048 without injury)
- Analysis: High total assaults, especially in non-injury cases.
Thames Valley
- Total Assaults: 1,281 (197 with injury, 1,084 without injury)
- Analysis: Significant figures, particularly in non-injury assaults.
Warwickshire
- Total Assaults: 286 (81 with injury, 205 without injury)
- Analysis: Lower figures, with a balanced distribution of assault types.
West Mercia
- Total Assaults: 634 (177 with injury, 457 without injury)
- Analysis: A moderate number of assaults, with a substantial proportion of injury cases.
West Midlands
- Total Assaults: 2,475 (893 with injury, 1,582 without injury)
- Analysis: High numbers, especially in the injury category, indicating considerable risks.
West Yorkshire
- Total Assaults: 2,030 (408 with injury, 1,622 without injury)
- Analysis: High total assaults, with a significant number of both injury and non-injury cases.
Wiltshire
- Total Assaults: 419 (131 with injury, 288 without injury)
- Analysis: Moderate figures, with a significant proportion of injury assaults.
Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!
You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.
Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the ‘name’ and ’email’ address fields blank!
Join our WhatsApp community!
ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities.
To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press 'Join community'.
No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team.
Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free!
If you don't like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose 'exit group'.
Before you read or leave a comment...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust
While we persist in our mission, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by the men and women who serve, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
We are too soft on the attackers, and too hard on the cops defending themselves.
When cops talk of … It’s better to take the hits, than the paperwork and charges of we defend ourselves … THAT IS TOTALLY FUCKING WRONG.
Yet iopc and cps continue to charge and imprison our cops for stopping being attacked.
The media too must take some of the blame. They’re far too quick to report about abuse of power, before knowing the full story.
Any assault on an officer should result in a year behind bars. Where injury is involved, that should increase to a minimum of 2 years and up to 10, depending on the injury. Where it is life changing, a minimum of 10 up to 20 and death would mean life. The definition of life is when you are released, it is into the care of undertakers.
This nonsense has to stop and quickly. Locking up offenders seems the quickest and easiest way.