The latest statistics released by the UK Government provide a comprehensive overview of assaults on police officers in England and Wales, including the British Transport Police, for the year ending March 2023. This report includes a breakdown by individual police forces, offering insights into regional variations and trends in these serious incidents.

National Overview

In total, there were just over 40,000 recorded assaults on police officers. Of these, 29,308 were categorised as “assault without injury on a constable”, marking a slight decrease of 0.6% from the previous year’s 29,485 incidents. Additionally, there were 11,022 “assault with injury on a constable” cases, decreasing by 8.7% compared to the prior year’s 12,068 incidents. This data shows a slight reversal in the upward trend observed from 2015 to 2022.

Regional Breakdown of Assaults

An analysis of the data reveals significant regional disparities:

The Metropolitan Police recorded the highest number of total assaults at 5,660, with 2,470 "with injury" and 3,190 "without injury" cases.

Greater Manchester reported 1,625 total assaults, making it one of the higher figures in the dataset.

Contrastingly, the City of London Police reported the lowest figures, with only 63 total assaults.

These statistics indicate varying levels of risk and challenges faced by officers in different regions.

Comparative Analysis with Non-Constable Assaults

Interestingly, while assaults on constables have slightly decreased, there was a 1.7% increase in “assault without injury”. This contrast might suggest a shift in the nature of violent incidents or in reporting practices.

Long-term Trends

The data from 2015 to 2023 shows an increasing trend in assaults against police officers, particularly in the category of “assault without injury”. This raises concerns about the growing risks law enforcement officers face while on duty.

This comprehensive analysis delves into the statistics of assaults on police officers for each police force in England and Wales for the year ending March 2023. The data sheds light on regional trends and challenges faced by law enforcement across different areas.

Avon & Somerset

Total Assaults: 1,552 (358 with injury, 1,194 without injury)

1,552 (358 with injury, 1,194 without injury) Analysis: High numbers of non-injury assaults suggest frequent confrontations without severe physical harm.

Bedfordshire

Total Assaults: 463 (75 with injury, 388 without injury)

463 (75 with injury, 388 without injury) Analysis: A relatively moderate count, but with a significant proportion of non-injury assaults.

British Transport Police

Total Assaults: 881 (195 with injury, 686 without injury)

881 (195 with injury, 686 without injury) Analysis: Reflects the challenges of policing transport networks, with a notable number of injury assaults.

Cambridgeshire

Total Assaults: 572 (86 with injury, 486 without injury)

572 (86 with injury, 486 without injury) Analysis: A balanced figure with a higher incidence of non-injury assaults.

Cheshire

Total Assaults: 749 (221 with injury, 528 without injury)

749 (221 with injury, 528 without injury) Analysis: Consistent with national trends, showing a higher number of non-injury assaults.

Cleveland

Total Assaults: 777 (138 with injury, 639 without injury)

777 (138 with injury, 639 without injury) Analysis: A considerable number of assaults, mostly without injury.

Cumbria

Total Assaults: 473 (105 with injury, 368 without injury)

473 (105 with injury, 368 without injury) Analysis: Moderate figures, with a notable amount of injury cases.

Derbyshire

Total Assaults: 584 (148 with injury, 436 without injury)

584 (148 with injury, 436 without injury) Analysis: A higher rate of injury assaults than some other regions.

Devon & Cornwall

Total Assaults: 802 (105 with injury, 697 without injury)

802 (105 with injury, 697 without injury) Analysis: High non-injury assaults, suggesting frequent, less severe confrontations.

Dorset

Total Assaults: 55 (55 with injury)

55 (55 with injury) Analysis: Remarkably low figures, especially in non-injury assaults.

Durham

Total Assaults: 614 (80 with injury, 534 without injury)

614 (80 with injury, 534 without injury) Analysis: Higher non-injury assaults indicating regular confrontations.

Dyfed-Powys

Total Assaults: 393 (123 with injury, 270 without injury)

393 (123 with injury, 270 without injury) Analysis: A balanced count with a moderate number of both injury and non-injury assaults.

Essex

Total Assaults: 1,349 (245 with injury, 1,104 without injury)

1,349 (245 with injury, 1,104 without injury) Analysis: One of the higher counts, particularly in non-injury assaults.

Gloucestershire

Total Assaults: 101 (101 with injury)

101 (101 with injury) Analysis: Low total assaults, but all involving injury.

Greater Manchester

Total Assaults: 1,625 (71 with injury, 1,554 without injury)

1,625 (71 with injury, 1,554 without injury) Analysis: One of the highest in non-injury assaults, reflecting significant policing challenges.

Gwent

Total Assaults: 474 (113 with injury, 361 without injury)

474 (113 with injury, 361 without injury) Analysis: A moderate figure with a substantial number of non-injury assaults.

Hampshire

Total Assaults: 1,417 (335 with injury, 1,082 without injury)

1,417 (335 with injury, 1,082 without injury) Analysis: High total assaults, with a considerable number of both injury and non-injury cases.

Hertfordshire

Total Assaults: 778 (186 with injury, 592 without injury)

778 (186 with injury, 592 without injury) Analysis: A balanced distribution of injury and non-injury assaults.

Humberside

Total Assaults: 808 (168 with injury, 640 without injury)

808 (168 with injury, 640 without injury) Analysis: High figures, especially in non-injury assaults.

Kent

Total Assaults: 1,451 (235 with injury, 1,216 without injury)

1,451 (235 with injury, 1,216 without injury) Analysis: High non-injury assaults, indicative of frequent confrontations.

Lancashire

Total Assaults: 790 (220 with injury, 570 without injury)

790 (220 with injury, 570 without injury) Analysis: A considerable number of both injury and non-injury assaults.

Leicestershire

Total Assaults: 890 (208 with injury, 682 without injury)

890 (208 with injury, 682 without injury) Analysis: A higher number of assaults, with a notable amount of injury cases.

Lincolnshire

Total Assaults: 378 (103 with injury, 275 without injury)

378 (103 with injury, 275 without injury) Analysis: Moderate figures with a significant proportion of injury assaults.

City of London

Total Assaults: 63 (9 with injury, 54 without injury)

63 (9 with injury, 54 without injury) Analysis: Lowest figures, possibly reflecting the unique policing environment of this area.

Merseyside

Total Assaults: 976 (323 with injury, 653 without injury)

976 (323 with injury, 653 without injury) Analysis: High numbers, particularly in injury assaults, highlighting considerable risks.

Metropolitan Police

Total Assaults: 5,660 (2,470 with injury, 3,190 without injury)

5,660 (2,470 with injury, 3,190 without injury) Analysis: The highest figures, reflecting the challenges of policing in the capital.

Norfolk

Total Assaults: 795 (178 with injury, 617 without injury)

795 (178 with injury, 617 without injury) Analysis: A higher count, especially in non-injury assaults.

North Wales

Total Assaults: 467 (135 with injury, 332 without injury)

467 (135 with injury, 332 without injury) Analysis: Moderate figures with a significant number of both injury and non-injury assaults.

North Yorkshire

Total Assaults: 486 (486 with injury)

486 (486 with injury) Analysis: High number of injury assaults, with no non-injury cases reported.

Northamptonshire

Total Assaults: 635 (152 with injury, 483 without injury)

635 (152 with injury, 483 without injury) Analysis: A balanced distribution of assault types.

Northumbria

Total Assaults: 782 (243 with injury, 539 without injury)

782 (243 with injury, 539 without injury) Analysis: Significant figures in both categories, indicating frequent confrontations.

Nottinghamshire

Total Assaults: 708 (169 with injury, 539 without injury)

708 (169 with injury, 539 without injury) Analysis: A higher number of assaults, with a substantial proportion of injury cases.

South Wales

Total Assaults: 720 (226 with injury, 494 without injury)

720 (226 with injury, 494 without injury) Analysis: A considerable number of both injury and non-injury assaults.

South Yorkshire

Total Assaults: 831 (265 with injury, 566 without injury)

831 (265 with injury, 566 without injury) Analysis: High total assaults, with a significant number of injury cases.

Staffordshire

Total Assaults: 629 (258 with injury, 371 without injury)

629 (258 with injury, 371 without injury) Analysis: A considerable number of assaults, especially in the injury category.

Suffolk

Total Assaults: 538 (103 with injury, 435 without injury)

538 (103 with injury, 435 without injury) Analysis: Moderate figures, with a higher incidence of non-injury assaults.

Surrey

Total Assaults: 605 (158 with injury, 447 without injury)

605 (158 with injury, 447 without injury) Analysis: A balanced count with a notable number of non-injury assaults.

Sussex

Total Assaults: 1,334 (286 with injury, 1,048 without injury)

1,334 (286 with injury, 1,048 without injury) Analysis: High total assaults, especially in non-injury cases.

Thames Valley

Total Assaults: 1,281 (197 with injury, 1,084 without injury)

1,281 (197 with injury, 1,084 without injury) Analysis: Significant figures, particularly in non-injury assaults.

Warwickshire

Total Assaults: 286 (81 with injury, 205 without injury)

286 (81 with injury, 205 without injury) Analysis: Lower figures, with a balanced distribution of assault types.

West Mercia

Total Assaults: 634 (177 with injury, 457 without injury)

634 (177 with injury, 457 without injury) Analysis: A moderate number of assaults, with a substantial proportion of injury cases.

West Midlands

Total Assaults: 2,475 (893 with injury, 1,582 without injury)

2,475 (893 with injury, 1,582 without injury) Analysis: High numbers, especially in the injury category, indicating considerable risks.

West Yorkshire

Total Assaults: 2,030 (408 with injury, 1,622 without injury)

2,030 (408 with injury, 1,622 without injury) Analysis: High total assaults, with a significant number of both injury and non-injury cases.

Wiltshire

Total Assaults: 419 (131 with injury, 288 without injury)

419 (131 with injury, 288 without injury) Analysis: Moderate figures, with a significant proportion of injury assaults.

