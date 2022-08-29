A prominent Brixton-based youth worker has applauded the Metropolitan Police for doing ‘tremendous work’ during the Notting Hill Carnival.

Millions of people are expected to attend Europe’s largest street festival. The two-day festival started with a tribute to the 72 people who died in the Grenfell Tower blaze in June 2017.

The carnival first occurred in 1966 but was forced online during the pandemic.

But it returned more potent than ever on Sunday, designated Family Day, with more than 2 million people expected to gather across the bank holiday weekend.

Thousands of Met Police officers are drafted in to try and help keep the event as safe as possible, with many officers having their leave and rest days cancelled to provide the numbers necessary to police the event.

Lorraine Jones, who tragically lost her son, Dwayne Simpson, to knife crime in London, shared her thoughts regarding what she has seen so far via her Twitter account (Dwaynamics).

In a tweet, Ms Jones said:

‘Our Police are doing a tremendous work at Notting Hill Carnival.

‘I’ve observed so much care in many ways from the Police!

‘I was so happy to be helped by one of our own AS262 he’s been fantastic, even making sure our wheelchair users are safe!

‘He’s Special! Thank you!’

Before his death, Dwayne ran a very successful and extremely popular programme of boxing classes for teenagers in the Brixton area.

Following his death, his mother registered the boxing group as a Community Interest Company, encouraging larger numbers of children to attend boxing classes twice a week, free of charge and expanded the programmes to offer free education and life-skill support.

