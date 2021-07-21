In June, officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Walkley Policing Team, accompanied by 999 response team officers, responding to a concern for welfare call.
A caller reported that they had not seen their neighbour for some time. When officers arrived at the address, they had to force entry into the property.
After gaining entry, the officers discovered an elderly man who had collapsed and was in, what police have described as, a ‘desperate condition’.
The officers managed to stabilise the man, talking to him as he fell in and out of consciousness until paramedics arrived.
Sadly, despite their best efforts, the male died a short time after reaching the hospital.
After the relevant enquiries and checks to rule out any suspicious circumstances, the team discovered the man had no family or friends.
Last week, PCSO Jeanette Sparkes, PCSO Tony Hizam and Sergeant Simon Kirkham attended his funeral, arranged by the local authority, on their rest days and lunch breaks.
The officers wanted to attend to ensure that there were people there to mark the man’s life in the absence of family/friends
The team has been praised by senior officers and community members who knew the man for going above and beyond.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police Added: ‘It’s not all drugs raids and criminals, a lot of the time, being a cop is simply about being human’.
Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.
For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below