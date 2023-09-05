Greater Manchester Police’s Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit (TVIU) risked their own lives to halt a car going the wrong way on the M60 motorway yesterday afternoon.

The car, suspected of displaying cloned registration plates, was initially spotted in the Stockport area around 13:30 hours on 4th September.

Pursuit On the M60

Officers began to follow the vehicle covertly before it entered the M60 motorway.

When the car failed to stop as instructed, it resorted to driving the wrong way on the motorway in an attempt to evade arrest.

Recognising the immediate danger to the public, specialist officers implemented a successful tactical contact manoeuvre to stop the car.

Arrests and Charges

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Additionally, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of drugs.

Both individuals are currently in custody for questioning.

Public Safety at Risk

The perilous actions of the fleeing individuals not only endangered the lives of the officers involved but also posed a severe risk to innocent members of the public using the motorway at that time.

Troubling Statistics

According to data from 2021, England and Wales saw 1,220 police pursuits, 149 of which involved the fleeing driver going the wrong way on a motorway.

This accounts for a troubling 12% of all pursuits. The menace of wrong-way driving cannot be understated; in 2021, there were 11 deaths and 116 serious injuries from such incidents on motorways in England and Wales alone.

The brave actions of the Greater Manchester Police’s TVIU have possibly averted a disaster, underscoring the extreme risks law enforcement officers undertake to ensure public safety.

A Case for Mandatory Sentencing

In light of the high risks posed by wrong-way driving during police pursuits, there is a growing argument for implementing mandatory prison sentences for such offences.

A term of no less than two years could be added to any other sentence imposed for other crimes committed during the pursuit.

Importantly, to ensure the effectiveness of such a deterrent, this additional term should never run concurrently with any other sentence.

By doing so, the justice system would send a clear and unequivocal message: endangering lives by driving the wrong way on a motorway will not be tolerated, and the sentence for this specific act will stand alone in its gravity.

The ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!