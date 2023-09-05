Greater Manchester Police’s Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit (TVIU) risked their own lives to halt a car going the wrong way on the M60 motorway yesterday afternoon.
The car, suspected of displaying cloned registration plates, was initially spotted in the Stockport area around 13:30 hours on 4th September.
Pursuit On the M60
Officers began to follow the vehicle covertly before it entered the M60 motorway.
When the car failed to stop as instructed, it resorted to driving the wrong way on the motorway in an attempt to evade arrest.
Recognising the immediate danger to the public, specialist officers implemented a successful tactical contact manoeuvre to stop the car.
Arrests and Charges
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon.
Additionally, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of drugs.
Both individuals are currently in custody for questioning.
Public Safety at Risk
The perilous actions of the fleeing individuals not only endangered the lives of the officers involved but also posed a severe risk to innocent members of the public using the motorway at that time.
Troubling Statistics
According to data from 2021, England and Wales saw 1,220 police pursuits, 149 of which involved the fleeing driver going the wrong way on a motorway.
This accounts for a troubling 12% of all pursuits. The menace of wrong-way driving cannot be understated; in 2021, there were 11 deaths and 116 serious injuries from such incidents on motorways in England and Wales alone.
The brave actions of the Greater Manchester Police’s TVIU have possibly averted a disaster, underscoring the extreme risks law enforcement officers undertake to ensure public safety.
A Case for Mandatory Sentencing
In light of the high risks posed by wrong-way driving during police pursuits, there is a growing argument for implementing mandatory prison sentences for such offences.
A term of no less than two years could be added to any other sentence imposed for other crimes committed during the pursuit.
Importantly, to ensure the effectiveness of such a deterrent, this additional term should never run concurrently with any other sentence.
By doing so, the justice system would send a clear and unequivocal message: endangering lives by driving the wrong way on a motorway will not be tolerated, and the sentence for this specific act will stand alone in its gravity.
The ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!
Yet again everyone is put at risk by these crazies. We need a Minimum Sentences Act which mandates sentences for various offences which WILL be served in full. Each offence must be charged and upon conviction, the sentences will be served consecutively. Once this sentence has ben served, any subsequent conviction will be twice as long as the last one.
In this case, upon conviction, 2 years for burglary, 2 years for theft of vehicle and 4 years for possession of a bladed article. Possession of drugs rather depends on quantity. If it is personal use, then a year inside. If it is with intent to supply, then at least 2 years, depending on quantity. If of significant monetary value, which would decide what level of dealer the defendant was, maybe 4 years. Dangerous driving would attract at least 2 years behind bars, but in this case, given the real potential for death and serious injury, a period of 6 years would be appropriate. Failing to stop for police would incur another year. This makes incarceration somewhere between 17 and 19 years.
Assuming he behaved, he would be released at the age of 37. Commit any more serious crime and the minimum sentence would 38 years, making him 75 on release. There would be no early release and the parole board would be abolished. If you cannot do the time, do not do the crime.
One of three things will happen. The criminal dies in jail. They are incarcerated for a very long time, during which we are all safe. After one dose of jail, they decide to change direction. I really do not care which route they choose because we will all be safe and that is all that matters.