The IOPC has concluded that the Greater Manchester Police officers involved in pursuing a Mercedes C-Class, which crashed, killing both occupants, ‘followed all relevant policies and procedures throughout’ the short pursuit.

On 23rd September 2020, 29-year-old Tommy Sharp drove a Mercedes that failed to stop for the police. Also in the vehicle was 36-year-old Paddy Connors.

The Mercedes came to the attention of the police officers – who were in an unmarked police car fitted with blue lights and sirens – after officers spotted it travelling at speed on Elton Street.

The officers in the unmarked car activated their blue lights and sirens and began to follow the speeding Mercedes. At one point, Sharp drove through a red light and was speeding at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

At approximately 23:50 hours, around 60 seconds after the police officers activated their blue lights and sirens, the Mercedes drove on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic and struck two VW Passats.

The two occupants of the Mercedes, Tommy Sharp and Paddy Connors, died from their injuries. Three other people, who were all travelling in one of the VWs, were seriously hurt in the crash.

Several police officers arrived on the scene following the collision and provided CPR to Sharp and Connors, who were unconscious, before the arrival of paramedics and continued to assist once they took over.

Connors was later pronounced dead at the scene, while Sharp was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

An inquest into the deaths of Sharp and Connors concluded on 1st February 2023. The jury returned a narrative conclusion, stating the pursuit had been “legitimate and proportionate”.

The IOPC investigation concluded in April 2021 and found that the officers followed all relevant policies and procedures throughout the incident.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said:

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with the men’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by this deeply distressing incident.

“Our investigation was thorough and carried out independently of the police. We found the actions of the officers, who were suitably trained and in an appropriate vehicle for such a pursuit, were in line with their training and all relevant policies.

“I would also like to commend the actions of those officers who tried so hard to save the lives of Mr Sharp and Mr Connors immediately following the collision.”