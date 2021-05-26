Officers from the Metropolitan Police have recovered a loaded Glock 9mm handgun following a vehicle stop on Victoria Park Road, Hackney, east London.
Armed officers from the Met’s firearms command assisted with the stop that involved two vehicles travelling in convoy on Tuesday 25th May.
Officers stopped the two vehicles without incident. During the vehicles’ subsequent search, a loaded Glock handgun was found in the lead vehicle.
The driver of the first vehicle was arrested for possession of a firearm. Two men and the woman in the second vehicle were also arrested for possession of a gun.
All four suspects were taken to an east London custody suite. The firearm is now in the possession of specialist officers for examination.
Detective Inspector Glenn Butler from the Specialist Crime North Command said:
“I’d like to reassure the local residents and everyone in London that Glock handguns like the one we have recovered are extremely rare in London, and specialist Met officers and my team work obstinately to locate and seize weapons such as this.
“The Met’s Specialist Crime Command remain on standby to recover illegally held firearms to protect London’s community and prevent the use of firearms in the capital.”
