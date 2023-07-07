A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer, PC Dean Birkhead, has received a final written warning after engaging in a relationship with a woman he met during his duties.

The warning was issued following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The referral concerning Birkhead’s conduct was sent to the IOPC by the GMP back in September 2019.

It was suspected that Birkhead might have fostered an improper relationship with a woman who had reached out to the police following a criminal incident.

Consequently, the IOPC arrested and interviewed Birkhead under criminal caution on 20 September 2019.

The officer’s conduct was…