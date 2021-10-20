A police officer has been injured after their police vehicle was rammed during a pursuit in Trafford yesterday (19th October) afternoon.
At around 12:30 hours, officers were patrolling Taunton Road in Sale in a marked vehicle when a Landrover made off at speed, and failed to stop for police.
The Landrover proceeded to ram the police vehicle on Manor Avenue during the pursuit before making off again. The pursuit continued to Dartford Road in Urmston.
The Landrover then rammed the police vehicle again, causing significant damage to the police car and a second parked vehicle.
As a result of being rammed, a police officer sustained injuries to his arm.
The occupants of the Landrover then made off on foot in the direction of the train tracks nearby.
Following a search of the area, a 22-year-old man was arrested at Chassen Road train station on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
A second man, aged 33, was also arrested for burglary, dangerous driving, assault of an emergency worker and failing to stop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment, where his condition is currently being assessed.
Inspector Matthew Harvey from GMP’s Trafford District said:
“Police officers shouldn’t have to face these kind of dangers whilst on duty, and the road should be a safe place for all drivers. It’s just fortunate in this instance that any injuries were not more grave.
“We’re not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident, and would like to reassure members of the community that officers will continue to piece together the full circumstances of this pursuit.”
