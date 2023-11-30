Background of the Incident

On 21 January 2021, an incident occurred in Streatham, south-west London, involving Police Constable Jonathan Broadhead and a 10-year-old girl.

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer was called to a scene where the child was reportedly armed with garden shears and a hammer, threatening to assault her mother.

Details of the Response

Upon arrival, PC Broadhead, from the Central South Command Unit, requested the girl to drop the shears.

However, she did not comply and began walking up a staircase, leading to PC Broadhead deploying his Taser twice in quick succession.

The girl was then handcuffed, initially arrested for assault, but later de-arrested and treated for minor injuries from the Taser barbs.

Investigation and Hearing

The incident led to a formal complaint and an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC directed a gross misconduct hearing against PC Broadhead, challenging the necessity and proportionality of the force used.

Despite the Met’s disagreement with the IOPC’s findings, the hearing was conducted.

Outcome of the Hearing

After a thorough four-day hearing, an independently chaired disciplinary panel cleared PC Broadhead of gross misconduct.

The panel concluded that his use of force was necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances.

This decision comes despite the initial IOPC suggestion of potential gross misconduct by breaching police professional standards.

Official Statements and Apology

Commander Jon Savell emphasised the rarity of such a case, acknowledging the trauma caused to the girl and her family.

An apology was extended both immediately after the incident and reiterated after the hearing’s conclusion.

The Met’s stance on Taser use was also clarified, highlighting their low discharge rate and rigorous review process.

Public and Legal Scrutiny

The case drew significant attention, with the IOPC’s regional director Mel Palmer, recognising public interest in the disciplinary process.

After reviewing the evidence, the CPS decided against charging PC Broadhead, a decision upheld even after a review request by the child’s family.

Aftercare and Further Review

The IOPC noted that adequate aftercare was provided to the child post-incident, with paramedics called in to remove the Taser barbs safely.

Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the ‘name’ and ’email’ address fields blank!