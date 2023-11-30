Background of the Incident
On 21 January 2021, an incident occurred in Streatham, south-west London, involving Police Constable Jonathan Broadhead and a 10-year-old girl.
The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer was called to a scene where the child was reportedly armed with garden shears and a hammer, threatening to assault her mother.
Details of the Response
Upon arrival, PC Broadhead, from the Central South Command Unit, requested the girl to drop the shears.
However, she did not comply and began walking up a staircase, leading to PC Broadhead deploying his Taser twice in quick succession.
The girl was then handcuffed, initially arrested for assault, but later de-arrested and treated for minor injuries from the Taser barbs.
Investigation and Hearing
The incident led to a formal complaint and an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC directed a gross misconduct hearing against PC Broadhead, challenging the necessity and proportionality of the force used.
Despite the Met’s disagreement with the IOPC’s findings, the hearing was conducted.
Outcome of the Hearing
After a thorough four-day hearing, an independently chaired disciplinary panel cleared PC Broadhead of gross misconduct.
The panel concluded that his use of force was necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances.
This decision comes despite the initial IOPC suggestion of potential gross misconduct by breaching police professional standards.
Official Statements and Apology
Commander Jon Savell emphasised the rarity of such a case, acknowledging the trauma caused to the girl and her family.
An apology was extended both immediately after the incident and reiterated after the hearing’s conclusion.
The Met’s stance on Taser use was also clarified, highlighting their low discharge rate and rigorous review process.
Public and Legal Scrutiny
The case drew significant attention, with the IOPC’s regional director Mel Palmer, recognising public interest in the disciplinary process.
After reviewing the evidence, the CPS decided against charging PC Broadhead, a decision upheld even after a review request by the child’s family.
Aftercare and Further Review
The IOPC noted that adequate aftercare was provided to the child post-incident, with paramedics called in to remove the Taser barbs safely.
Let me get this straight. This 10 armed year old was threatening her mother with shears and a hammer. She was tazed. Then someone, maybe mum, complained of undue violence being unleashed upon the child. The cop could have done nothing until the kid had battered her mum causing at least ABH, quite probably GBH and even death. Then he could have nicked her for murder. Bear in mind, 10 is the age of criminal responsibility. He was on a total loser here and took appropriate action.
I dare say the IOPC would have been far happier if she had used the hammer on him because that is why he joined. Where has common sense and balance gone?