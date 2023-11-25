London – In a significant court ruling, PC Paul Fisher of the Metropolitan Police has been acquitted by a jury of dangerous driving charges at Southwark Crown Court.

This verdict arrives nearly four years after a high-speed collision while responding to a terrorist attack on Streatham High Street in February 2020.

Rushing to Save Lives: The Incident and Trial

On that fateful day, PC Fisher was part of an armed convoy speeding towards an urgent terrorist situation, wherein Sudesh Amman had stabbed two members of the public.

Amidst the high tension and need for immediate action, PC Fisher, leading the convoy, collided with three cars and a garden wall, causing injuries to two civilians.

After a thorough six-day trial, the jury returned a not-guilty verdict, bringing an end to a prolonged period of legal scrutiny for PC Fisher.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s Strong Reaction

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley expressed deep concerns over the handling of this case by the systems of accountability, stating, “I can think of no other country, where an officer rushing to the scene of a terrorist attack and makes a mistake, could be hounded and prosecuted over four years.”

He emphasised the undue stress and negative impact on officers’ willingness to engage in high-risk situations due to such prolonged legal battles.

Public and Professional Outcry

The reaction from the public and professionals has been notably critical of the IOPC’s decision to pursue this case.

Gerry Campbell MBE, a respected figure in law enforcement, urged against further wastage of public funds, highlighting the need to understand the context of the incident.

Similarly, comments from Paul Matthews and Phill Matthews on the IOPC’s post echoed this sentiment, calling for an apology and an admission of misjudgement by the IOPC.

Miss PC in G (@MissGolfAlpha) criticised the IOPC’s statement on sparing the second driver involved, underscoring the obvious fact that the second driver was only in the proximity of the collision and was not involved in it.

IOPC’s Position and Investigation

The IOPC’s investigation, initiated immediately after the incident, led to the charging of PC Fisher in May 2021, based on evidence including the driving speed of PC Fisher as he rushed to the scene, risking his own life to save the lives of others.

Mel Palmer, IOPC regional director, acknowledged the jury’s decision, indicating their respect for the verdict.

Forward Path and Reflection

The case against PC Fisher raises critical questions about the balance between accountability and the operational pressures emergency responders face in extreme situations.

With the Home Office and Attorney General reviewing the accountability framework, there is a growing call for a swift, fair system and cognisant of the split-second decisions made in the line of duty.

Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the ‘name’ and ’email’ address fields blank!