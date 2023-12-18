A group of off-duty special constables, including a non-operational pregnant officer, became involved in a serious incident on Concert Street, Liverpool, on the evening of 16th December.

The special constables, who were attending a social gathering, intervened to provide first aid and restrain an individual following a serious assault assault.

The incident was first reported through a social media post by one of the involved special constables, identified as @SC0978.

According to the post, the group noticed a male suspect who had reportedly rendered two females unconscious for approximately 10 minutes.

Exhibiting a high degree of professionalism and civic responsibility, the off-duty officers, including the pregnant special constable, acted swiftly to manage the situation.

Despite being off duty, the officers provided first aid to the victims and restrained the male suspect until further assistance arrived. The post confirmed that the suspect was subsequently arrested.

The selfless action of these special constables has garnered significant appreciation from the public.

Among the responses on social media, one user commented, “Never off duty.. Nobody wants to clock in when they’re off but when duty calls.. Well done. Good work. Keep up the hard work and thanks for volunteering! Stay safe.”

This sentiment reflects the public’s recognition of the constables’ commitment to their duties, even while off the clock.

Another response from a member of the public expressed seasonal goodwill and gratitude, stating, “Merry Christmas. A heartfelt thanks from a member of the public.”

This message underscores the community’s appreciation for the dedication and service of the special constables.

The incident serves as a testament to the dedication and readiness of the volunteer police officers, even when they are not officially on duty.

The proactive involvement of these off-duty special constables underscores the vital importance of police volunteers in upholding public safety and their unwavering preparedness to act in emergency situations when many people are just content to walk on by.

Their actions on Concert Street exemplify the spirit of public service and dedication that characterises the work of special constables across the country.

Please help support our team of former emergency sPennock’s HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!

Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news