Two off-duty police officers have been praised for tackling a man who had allegedly stabbed another man to death and injured two others.
Gloucestershire Police confirmed that two men and a woman were attacked during the incident in Walton Cardiff on Tuesday evening (5th October).
Two police officers, who were off-duty at the time, risked their own lives to stop the knifeman as they tackled him to the ground and restrained him until help arrived.
A man in his 50s has was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, one male died at the scene. Another was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
The female victim suffered a wound to her leg and is being treated in hospital.
It is unknown whether the two off-duty police officers who restrained the knifeman were injured as they grappled him to the floor.
Chief Inspector Roddy Gosden said:
“The man who was arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody at this time.
“We can confirm we are not seeking anyone else in connection with our inquiries.
“Our thanks to those who were first at the scene, including two off-duty police officers who bravely intervened to tackle and restrain the suspect.
“Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the man who died and those who were injured”.
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below