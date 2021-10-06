Two off-duty police officers have been praised for tackling a man who had allegedly stabbed another man to death and injured two others.

Gloucestershire Police confirmed that two men and a woman were attacked during the incident in Walton Cardiff on Tuesday evening (5th October).

Two police officers, who were off-duty at the time, risked their own lives to stop the knifeman as they tackled him to the ground and restrained him until help arrived.

A man in his 50s has was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, one male died at the scene. Another was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The female victim suffered a wound to her leg and is being treated in hospital.

It is unknown whether the two off-duty police officers who restrained the knifeman were injured as they grappled him to the floor.

Chief Inspector Roddy Gosden said:

“The man who was arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody at this time.

“We can confirm we are not seeking anyone else in connection with our inquiries.

“Our thanks to those who were first at the scene, including two off-duty police officers who bravely intervened to tackle and restrain the suspect.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the man who died and those who were injured”.

